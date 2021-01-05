Gov. Fayemi commends Ekiti State’s workers dedication to duty

By Ariwodola Idowu

Ado Ekiti, Jan 4, 2021, Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State on Monday commended the state’s civil servants for their dedication and commitment towards achieving the goals of his administration.

The governor stated this after unscheduled visits to offices within the Governor’s Office and the secretariat complex in Ado-Ekiti.

Gov. Fayemi, who was accompanied on the visit by the Head of Civil Service, Mrs Peju Babafemi, and some very senior officials, said he was out to motivate the workers for better service delivery in 2021.

Naija247news reports that the governor’s entourage visited the offices of the deputy governor, the Secretary to the State Government, the Head of Service, those of Cabinet Services, General Administration and all ministries and parastatal agencies located at the secretariat complex.

Gov. Fayemi explained that the visit, an annual routine, was aimed at expressing solidarity, support and love for civil servants.

He called on all workers to continue to support his administration by sharing in his vision of restoring Ekiti State’s values and repositioning the state for greater achievements.

The governor also commended Mrs Babafemi for maintaining clean environment in all the offices visited in spite of the fact that junior workers had been asked to work from home because of the second wave of COVID-19.

“I try to do this from time to time. This is the first day at work in the year 2021, I’m sure all workers are excited to be back at work in spite of the challenges of COVID-19 and I felt it would be good to come around and give them solidarity and support.

“We have the bulk of our workers working from home. The people that I have met at work today are from Grade Levels 13-17 and the senior officials as well as Permanent Secretaries.

“What is important is for us to have a shared vision. I tried to articulate that vision in my new year’s speech.

“We need to deliver improved governance at the end of 2021 so that we are all on the same page and the commissioners and permanent secretaries as drivers in their ministries, are clear about the objectives and goals of government and the priorities that we have.

“Coming around and seeing the way the premises have been taken care of, I have to give kudos to the Head of Service. There is no ministry that I have been to that is not very clean. That means there is a shared vision that we all must have.

“Another thing is the dedication, the commitment of staff that I have seen today. They are either at their management meetings or discussing other issues in relation to the progress and development of our state

“I must commend them for that. So that is really the reason why I have chosen to do this and I do it almost at the beginning of every year to let our workers know that I am with them, I will support them but they also have to give back to the people of the state,’’ the governor said.

