Ibidapo-Obe’s death great loss to Nigeria, says Gov Makinde

By David Adeoye

Ibadan, Jan. 4, 2021 Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has described the demise of Prof Oye Ibidapo-Obe, as a great loss to the state, Nigeria and the academic world.

Ibidapo-Obe, who was the former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos and the Pro-Chancellor of the Technical University, (Tech-U), Ibadan, died on Sunday, Jan. 3.

A statement issued on Monday, in Ibadan, by Mr Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, indicated that Gov Makinde had condoled with the immediate family of the late don, the UNILAG community and the Tech-U management.

The statement quoted the governor as stating that the late Ibidapo-Obe was a teacher’s teacher and an administrator per excellence, who left great marks on Nigeria’s education sector.

He added that the death of the former vice-chancellor came at a time his wealth of experience and sterling knowledge of education management were needed by the state and the country.

“The news of the death of my uncle and lecturer, Prof. Oye Ibidapo-Obe, came as a rude shock. But we submit to the will of God and pray that the Almighty grants repose to his soul.

“I also condole with the family he left behind, the UNILAG community where he was a partner in progress for decades, the management of the Technical University and, indeed, the Nigerian academia.

“Oyo State and Nigeria have lost a great man, a teacher’s teacher and an administrator of note, who made great marks as an engineering teacher and university administrator.

“It is my prayer that God will uphold everyone he left behind and grant us all the fortitude to bear the loss of the erudite scholar,” Makinde stated.

