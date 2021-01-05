Nasarawa Assembly not rubber stamp of the Executive, says spokesperson

By Mohammed Baba Busu

Lafia, Jan.5, 2021 ( NAN) The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has dismissed insinuations that the Hosue is a “rubber stamp” of the Executive.

Mr Mohammed Omadefu, the Chairman, House Committee on Information, stated this while speaking with newsmen in Lafia on Tuesday.

Omadefu, who is a member representing Keana constituency,said: “We are not a rubber stamp of the Executive Arm of Government of the state.

“Our cordial relationship with the executive arm should not be misunderstood by some people to mean that we are a rubber stamp of the executive arm of government, we are not.

“We will continue to give Gov. Abdullahi Sule the much-needed support to enable him to succeed.

“As our cordial relationship with the executive has brought the much-needed dividends of democracy to the people of the state,” he said.

He assured the people of the state of the assembly’s continued determination to enact laws and pass resolutions that would have direct bearing on their lives.

The chairman called on the people of the state to support Gov. Sule’s administration and other leaders to enable them to succeed.

He also urged them to continue to live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of their affiliations, for development to thrive.

