Niger Tornadoes FC conduct cardiac tests for players

By Obinna Unaeze

Minna, Jan. 5, 2020 Niger Tornadoes FC of Minna on Tuesday conducted compulsory Electrocardiography (ECG) tests for their players to ascertain their heart conditions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ECG is a recording of the electrical activity of the heart.

It is a medical test where electrodes are placed on the chest and connected in a specific order to a machine that measures electrical activity all over the heart when turned on.

Dr Tasi’u Ibrahim, the club`s medical doctor disclosed this when he led the players to the Power Diagnostic Centre in Minna to conduct the tests.

Ibrahim said that the measure was a pre-requisite for the registration of clubs in the Nigeria National League (NNL).

The Coach Abubakar Bala-tutored side resumed full training on Monday evening after the festive break, ahead of the commencement of NNL.

Bala said that the team are expected to embark on rigorous training and a couple of friendly matches.

He said that the training was aimed at ensuring that the team were adequately prepared ahead of the new football league season.

Naija247news recalls that the league body had in December 2020 said that the league would start on Jan. 16