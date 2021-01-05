NNL 2020/2021: Insurance ready for league kick-off, says coach

By Igbaugba Ehigimetor

Benin, Jan. 4, 2020 Bernard Ogbe, the Technical Manager of Nigeria National League (NNL) side Insurance Football Club of Benin, says his team is ready for the Jan. 16 kick-off of the league.

Naija247news reports that the team resumed training for the new season on Monday in Benin.

Ogbe said he was happy with their return from the two-week Christmas break and that he was equally happy with the response of his players.

“We have returned to the field to intensify preparations for the new season scheduled to kick off on Jan. 16.

“I am happy to be back to work and I appreciate my players’ response. We want to seriously prepare for the nw football season after a long absence of league games.

“We hope to kick off league action on Jan. 16 as scheduled by the NNL and the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development,” Ogbe said.

Meanwhile, the club has announced the promotion to the main team of one of its players from the feeder team for the oncoming football season.

Ogbe said the player, Efe Aghama, scored the winning goal for the Insurance Feeders to win the a national under-17 football championship tagged “Stephen Keshi Football Championship” which took place on Dec. 5.

He added that the player had been consistent in his performance since the 2019 La Liga/NPFL Under-15 tournament, from where he graduated to the under-17 cadre where he scored against the Flight FC of Benue State.

