Ogenyi Onazi terminates SonderjyskE contract by mutual agreement

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi has terminated his contract with Danish Super Liga side SonderjyskE by mutual agreement after only six months with the club.

Onazi, 28, joined the Sydbank Park outfit in October with an option to extend the deal by two more years.

His decision to join the club came after he ruptured his Achilles tendon during his time with Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor, an injury that kept him outside footbal for more than a year.

After returning, he left the club to join rivals Denizlispor in January on a six-month deal before signing for SonderjyskE.

Since joining the Danish club, he has only played three times for the club.

After terminating the contract on Tuesday, January 5, the club’s sports director Hans Jorgen Haysen praised him for his contribution.

“There is not a finger to put on Onazi’s efforts in SonderjyskE. He has been a professional to the tips of his toes,” Haysen told the club website.

”He has fitted in well with the group with his dedication and he has also scooped out his experience to the young players on the team.

“He came with a backlog from an injury, but he has been in almost all training sessions with us, and also earned a starting place in the Sydbank Cup and a few innings in the 3F Super League.

“However, it did not turn out quite as he and we had hoped, and he himself has expressed that he might fit better into another league than the 3F Superliga, and he now has the opportunity to try it out.

“We thank him for his efforts in the light blue jersey and wish him all the best for the future.”

Onazi started his European career with Lazio, where he spent four years before moving to Turkey to team up with Trabzonspor after leaving Lazio in 2016.

He helped the club to win the Turkish Cup.

He has 52 caps for the Super Eagles.

