Tinubu, Fayemi, Bakare Forget About 2023, It’s Countdown To Yoruba Exit By Bayo Oluwasanmi

We entered the new year with a dramatic conflict between the forces of good and evil. The arrest and detention of Omoyele Sowore and other activists is a grim reminder that General Muhammadu Buhari will lay emphasis on continuity of repression and violation of our rights.

As Yorubas, our rights have been consistently and violently violated on regular basis. We have grown weary of the evils of Buhari’s reign of terror. The present political arrangement is suspicious, sordid, exploitative, and humanly unsatisfying. We are prepared to exercise our constitutional and moral rights for self-determination to opt out of Nigeria.

Yorubas must turn their attention to where we have been, to where we are going. I don’t need to regurgitate the catalog of woes of where we have been for over 60 years and more so in the last five years. They are well known. But lest you forget, I will sum it up. We spoke truth to Fulanis in charge of the central government, but they remained deaf. With love we appealed to them, they remained heartless. We argued with reason, they remained stupid. All our efforts toward reforming Nigeria bring frustration and repression.

Yorubas are dying daily in the hands of Fulani political terrorists and Fulani herdsmen terrorists. Yorubas are suffering and dying more than Fulanis. Suffering and dying for the sake of one Nigeria should be more equitably distributed. It is time for Yoruba traitors and gladiators- Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, and Pastor Tunde Bakare – jostling for the presidency in 2023, to re-examine their loyalties and get out of their slavishness and selfishness. Tinubu, Fayemi, and Bakare collaborators and conspirators with the Fulani cabals, should forget about 2023. Nigeria is dead. It cannot be redeemed or resuscitated. It’s countdown to Yoruba Exit!

Regardless of who is in charge, nothing is going to change in Nigeria. It’s going to be same old same bullshit. Those who still believe in illusion of one Nigeria can be likened to kids who are confusing comic books to Shakespeare. Believing in one Nigeria is believing sincerely in “the gods that failed.”

Yorubas may be bruised, burned, battered, tortured, and repressed, we remain unbowed. We are moving on to the final triumph – Yoruba Exit.

