Vitafoam Announces Final Dividend of 0.70 Per Share

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc has announced a final dividend of N0.70 per share, to be paid to shareholders whose names appear on the Register at the close of business on Friday, 12th February, 2021.

The dividend is for the period ended 30th September 2020.

On Friday, 5th March 2021, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders who have completed the e-dividend registration.

The Company’s Annual General Meeting will be held at the RADISSON BLU, Isaac John Street, Ikeja GRA, Lagos, on Thursday 4th March, 2021.

Vitafoam has a dividend yield of about 8 percent.

