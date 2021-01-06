Assembly passes 21 bills in 19 months in Zamfara state

By Ishaq Zaki

Gusau, Jan. 5, 2020 The Zamfara House of Assembly passed a total of 21 bills from May 2019 to December 2020, an official has said.

Mr Nasiru Bello, Deputy Majority Leader of the House, said this while speaking with newsmen in Gusau on Monday.

Bello, also Chairman of the House Committee on Justice and Judiciary, said that 18 out of the bills had been assented to by the state governor.

“The 6th assembly from inception in May 2019 to date has succeeded in passing 21 bills; eighteen out of the bills were assented to by Gov. Bello Matawalle.

“Though majority of the bills were executive bills, there were few private ones,” he said.

According to him, the bills were aimed at enhancing the development of the state.

Bello attributed the successes of the house to good leadership, resulting in harmonious relationship between the lawmakers and the executive.

“Another reason for the success is the reform introduced by the management of the house.

“Immediately after our inauguration, the Speaker, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya initiated reform processes aimed at upgrading the capacity of the legislature.

“This resulted in constitution of the House Committees; improve in staff welfare and engagement of various legislative stakeholders within and outside the state.

“The 6th assembly achieved lots through partnership with some organisations like- Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement (YIAGA Africa), National Institute for Legislative Studies and Arewa Research and Development Projects especially in the area of capacity building, good governance as well as social accountability,” he said.

He said: “We are also having engagements with Save the Children International and other Non Governmental Organisations towards adopting social policies in the state.”

