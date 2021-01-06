Counsellor warns parents against forcing careers on children

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

Ilorin, Jan. 06, 2020 An expert in Guidance and Counselling, Dr Abibat Odenike, has warned parents against forcing career choices on their children.

Odenike made the call on Monday while delivering a speech at the Career Mentorship Programme and award ceremony organised by the Standard Bearers Islamic Organisation in Ilorin.

The expert explained that the choice of the child must be respected, adding that parents must never compel the child in any way.

Odenike is the Head of Department of Language Department, Government Girls Day Secondary School, Oko-Erin, Ilorin.

”Some parents are fond of forcing career choice on their children. We push them to choose what they do not have passion for and the child ends up being withdrawn from the institution.

”Even if the students are able to finish the course, they may end up lacking job satisfaction later in life. Having job satisfaction is important to mental well-being.

“Choosing a career is an important task, and career counseling helps people assess their skills, needs, and desires in order to find a career that works for them.

“In choosing careers, there is need to understand the personality such as likes or dislikes, the strength and the weakness, as well as inherent ability.

“Also the education and academic performance must also be considered, and knowledge about the occupation,” she said.

Also speaking, Dr AbdulHafiz Bello, the National Coordinator of Standard Bearers explained that the organisation, currently in seven states, is aimed at fostering unity and spirit of welfare among Muslims.

He appealed to other well-meaning organisations to assist the less privileged in the area of education.

Also contributing, Alhaji Nurudeen Abdulrahman, Kwara Coordinator of Standard Bearers said the programme was orgainsed to sensitise youths on their choice of careers.

He added that the organisation had a four-week intensive mentoring for the youths, which included online registration and exams conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like this: Like Loading...