Egypt allocates 34 COVID-19 vaccination centres

Cairo, Jan. 5, 2021 Egypt’s Ministry of Health has allocated 34 centres across the nation for providing Sinopharm anti-coronavirus vaccines to its citizens, state-run Ahram news website reported on Tuesday.

The citizens will receive the vaccines latest this month, according to the report.

All the centres, in 27 provinces, will work across the week even during the official vacations, it added.

The report noted that the priority would be given to health staff, and patients with cancers and chronic diseases.

Egypt has approved last Saturday the use of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese pharma giant, Sinopharm, said Egyptian Health Minister Hala Zayed.

Egypt received the first batch of Sinopharm vaccines on Dec. 10.

Zayed said that Egypt would receive the second shipment of COVID-19 vaccines within days, which are expected to be provided to citizens later this month.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, Egypt and China have been cooperating closely in the fight against the pandemic through medical aid and expertise exchanges.

Egypt has recorded 143,464 COVID-19 cases and 7,863 deaths according to the latest update by its Ministry of Health on Monday.

