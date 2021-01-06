Ekiti state government disburses N100m car loans to 278 civil servants

By Ariwodola Idowu

Ado Ekiti, Jan. 5, 2021, Barely two days after giving out over N60 million as housing loan to some teachers and other workers, Ekiti State Government has again disbursed another N100 million as car loans to 278 civil servants.

The Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Mr Akintunde Oyebode, made this known to newsmen on Tuesday evening in Ado Ekiti, Naija247news reports.

Giving a breakdown of the loan disbursement, he said that the sums ranging from N80,000 to N1.5 million were disbursed to the beneficiaries of the loan scheme depending on their respective grade level.

Oyebode listed the number of loan recipients to include 41 workers between grade levels 02 to 06; 96 officers on grade level 07 to 10; 134 officers on grade levels 12 to 14; six between grade level 15 and 17; while one of the beneficiaries is on consolidated salary.

He described the development as a reflection of the commitment of the present administration to improve the welfare of workers.

He noted that government had continued to fund loan schemes for its employees in spite of the paucity of funds in the state occasioned by the general economic downturn and dwindling allocation from the federation account as well as the effect of the recent global pandemic.

He urged the beneficiaries to judiciously utilise the money and cautioned them against spending the loan on things that would not add values to their lives.

The Commissioner also charged workers to reciprocate government’s gesture by rededicating themselves to their duties and supporting the administration’s efforts to develop the State.

