Farmer advocates value addition to Nigeria’s agric produce as panacea to profitability

By Mercy Obojeghren

Asaba, Jan. 5, 2021 A notable farmer in Delta and former state Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Mr Raymos Guana has called for value addition to agricultural products in the country.

Guana told newsmen on Tuesday, in Asaba, that “value addition is the only way to go in deriving maximum benefits from the agricultural sector.

“We sell too many of our agricultural products without adding value and these come back as processed goods like cocoa,” he said.

According to him, almost all of our agricultural products were qualified for value addition, and the Federal Government would do well by identifying states and local government councils with capacity for various agricultural products, to provide them with required support to operate optimally.

“Government at all levels need to be committed to supporting farmers in land opening, preparation, provision of improved seeds, fertilizers and farm inputs.

“ Government should also try as much as possible to identify farmers and farmer groups across the country for the particular kind of agricultural products they have comparative advantage in and be give them the required support.

“More land should be opened, especially those close to river belts and this will make irrigation easy,” he said, adding that River Basin Authorities should be supported to establish more irrigation farms across the country.

He added that governments at all levels should also deal with the problems of getting agricultural products from farms to markets, in the light of bad roads as well as to ensure high value produce for export.

According to him, cottage industries should be set up, while storage facilities should so be provided for farmers to reduce post harvest losses.

“The CBN Anchor Borrowers Programme should also be made to provide funds for off-takers,” he added.

