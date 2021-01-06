FG’s job programme inaugurated in Kaduna

By Aisha Gambo

Kaduna, Jan. 5, 2021 The Federal Government’s Extended Special Public Works (ESPW), also known as the 774,000 jobs programme, has been inaugurated in Kaduna State.

The inauguration was done on Tuesday in Kaduna by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

Naija247news reports that 774,000 unemployed Nigerians were selected across the 774 local government areas in the 36 states and the FCT for community/environment public works.

The programme was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari to reduce unemployment in the country.

In his speech at the inauguration, NDE Acting Director General, Malam Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo, said that the directorate was totally committed and dedicated to the smooth and effective implementation of the programme.

Nuhu-Fikpo, who was represented by an official of the NDE, Ibrahim Gamagira, said that the NDE remained in the forefront in the fight against poverty and joblessness.

He noted that beneficiaries of the programme would be engaged in various community/environment specific public works such as drainage clearing and maintenance, vegetation control and feeder roads maintenance, among others.

According to him, all participants have been duly documented and their details captured by designated banks to guarantee a fraud-free,transparent and fair service delivery.

The NDE boss urged Nigerians residing in the benefiting communities to cooperate with the participants and officials as they go about their duties.

In his keynote address, the Minister of Environment, Dr Muhammed Mahmud-Abubakar, stated that the Ministry of Labour and Employment decided to engage youths in some important sectors of the economy.

The minister said that all the tools and equipment required had been provided, adding that the Federal Government expected strong commitment from all stakeholders in ensuring efficient implementation.

He said the Federal Government would closely monitor the implementation of the programme to ascertain the efficient utilisation of every resource committed to it.

Meanwhile, Hajia Hafsat Baba, Chairman, 774,000 Jobs Kaduna State Implementation Committee, stated that the selection process in Kaduna was the best despite the challenges faced during the selection process.

Baba, who is also the State Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, pointed out that Kaduna was the first state to inaugurate the job programme.

Earlier, the NDE Kaduna State Coordinator, Sani Maiwada, said that 23,000 beneficiaries were selected in the state and would commence work immediately, adding that the programme would last for three months.

He urged the beneficiaries to take their jobs seriously and work hard as more doors of opportunities would open in future due to their acquired skills and experiences.

