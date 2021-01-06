Neimeth partners Imo State government on Covid-19, primary health care

Neimeth International Pharmaceutical Plc has indicated interest to partner the Imo State government in its quest to take health care delivery to another level.

This is as Governor Hope Uzodimma’s inroad in the health sector has continued to receive commendation from stakeholders.

Leading a team of Neimeth top management on a courtesy call to Governor Uzodimma on Tuesday at the Government House, Owerri, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Matthew O.Azoji said the firm is “impressed with the governor’s giant stride in the health sector of Imo State particularly his vigorous pursuit of health and education as key indices of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG).”

Azoji informed Governor Uzodimma that Neimeth was part of Pfizer, a global pharmaceutical firm before going indigenous and that the firm has been following the Governor’s programme on health with keen interest and came to the conclusion that Imo citizens are better off with such programmes.

He said such programmes like Mobile Health Clinic, Health Insurance Scheme, emphasis on Primary Health care through the upgrade of General Hospitals in the local government areas and the upgrading of the Imo State University Teaching Hospital (IMSUTH) indicate that the government is interested in the health and well being of its citizens.

“Access to health is important, and I must commend the governor for this unique opportunity and privilege that cannot be bought in the market to grant us audience on ways we can partner with his government to realize his dream of a healthy state under his watch,” Azoji said.

He said Neimeth is a trusted name in the family health delivery, and that there is much the organisation and the Imo State government could do together.

Azoji therefore sought the hand of the Imo State government in areas such as mass de-worming of the children, general health care delivery for children, women and elderly, essential (medicine) drugs supply and Covid-19 pandemic prevention.

He also promised, on behalf of Neimeth, to donate sanitizers and spray to the state government as a way of helping to prevent Covid-19 pandemic spread in the state.

Governor Uzodimma had thanked the management of Neimeth for deeming it worthy to partner his administration.

The governor further directed the delegation to liaise with the team of Imo State health sector led by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Damaris Osunkwo to work out the modalities based on their proposal on drug supply, de-worming of children and prevention of Covid-19 pandemic.

Present at the event were the Secretary to the Imo State Government, Chief Cosmos Iwu, the Principal Secretary to the Governor, Dr. Irene Chima, Chairman of Imo State Covid-19 Taskforce, Prof. Maurice Iwu, Mrs. Roseline Oputa, Neimeth Executive Director, Marketing and some members of the Imo State expanded executive.

