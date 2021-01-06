NGO says 602 journalists died of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020

Moscow, Jan. 5, 2020 No fewer than 602 journalists in 59 countries died of the novel coronavirus in 2020, the Geneva-based Press Emblem Campaign, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), said on Tuesday.

“More than 600 journalists died of COVID-19 pandemic in 59 countries in 10 months in 2020, that is to say 60 per month, or two per day on the average,” the NGO said in a statement.

According to the statistics, Peru recorded the largest number of such deaths – 93.

The next on the list are: Brazil (55), India (53), Mexico (45), Ecuador (42), Bangladesh (41), Italy (37), the U.S. (31), Pakistan (22), Turkey (17) and the United Kingdom (13).

In Russia, eight journalists had died from COVID-19 pandemic.

The NGO noted that the actual number of victims in the global journalistic community is “certainly higher,” as the cause of deaths is sometimes not revealed publicly.

Like this: Like Loading...