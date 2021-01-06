NLO felicitates with Christian Chukwu on 70th birthday

By Stanley Nwanosike

Enugu, Jan. 5, 2021 The Nigeria Nationwide League One (NLO), on Tuesday, felicitated with former Super Eagles Coach and Captain, Christian Chukwu, on his 70th birthday.

Ebere Amaraizu, Director in-charge of South-East of the NLO, in an interview with a correspondent in Enugu, said Chukwu has played significant roles in the lives of youths especially sportsmen and women in Nigeria.

”We are joining millions of soccer loving personalities, administrators, fans, coaches and veteran players to felicitate with Christain Chukwu who marked his 70th birthday on Jan. 4,” he said.

Amaraizu, who is also the National Coordinator of Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), said Chukwu over the years also displayed high level of patriotism to his fatherland.

“Chukwu, popularly known as Chairman, has contributed immensely in the placement of Nigeria name in the annals of history in sports especially football.

“He is been a role model to upcoming sports stars to discover their potentials devoid of involvement in cultism and other vices as well as to upcoming football coaches,’’ he said.

Amaraizu revealed that Chukwu, in his usual characteristic, was among professionals that offered great technical assistance to the Crime Busters FC, Enugu under Enugu State Police Command.

“We join millions of lovers of the round leather game in Enugu, Rangers International his traditional club-side and his family to wish him a very happy birthday and continual good health of mind and body,’’ he said.

NAN reports that Chukwu, MFR, was born in Obe in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State on Jan. 4, 1951.

As a player, he became the captain of Enugu Rangers football club and the Nigeria National Team in the late 1970s.

He was the first Nigerian captain to lift the African Nations Cup trophy after a 3–0 victory over Algeria in the final of the 1980 tournament.

Chukwu started his coaching career in Lebanon in the mid-1990s, before being appointed coach of the Kenya national team in 1998.

Later, from 2003 to 2005, he coached Nigeria, leading them to reach semifinals at the 2004 African Cup of Nations.

