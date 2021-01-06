NWPL: Sunshine Queens play stalemate with Edo Queens in Akure

By Segun Giwa

Akure, Jan. 6, 2021 Sunshine Queens FC of Akure on Wednesday, played a goalless draw with visiting Edo Queens in the match day four of the Nigeria Women Premier League (NWPL).

The match played at the Ondo State Sports Complex, Akure had little chances created by both sides in the cagey encounter.

The home-side had to make a first half substitution to contain the pressure from the visitors to end the half goalless.

The second half could only produce few chances to ensure that both teams shared the spoil.

Reacting to the barren match, Ondo State Commissioner for Youth and Sport Development, Dotun Owanikin told newsmen that Sunshine Queens played well in spite of the result.

Owanikin said that following the outcome of the game it was obvious that the technical crew need to find good attacking players to boost the the team.

The Coach of Edo Queens, Rollanson Odeh praised the match officials for a job well done.

Odeh said that his team came to Akure to take the maximum three points, but was happy to share the spoils.

The most outstanding player of the match, Sunshine Stars’ defender, Oluwatosin Demehin was later presented a cash prize by the state Commissioner for Youth and Sports development.

Sunshine Queens now have four points from four matches

