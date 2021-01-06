Rural Devt: Ebonyi state govt to construct Ntezi-Isu road

By Christian Ogbonna

Uburu (Ebonyi), Jan. 6, 2021 The Ebonyi Government on Wednesday said it would commence the construction of Ntezi-Isu road, connecting Onicha and Ishielu Local Government Areas in the state.

Gov. David Umahi said this at his country home, Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government, when the people of Isu-Okoma Community, Onicha, paid him a visit.

Umahi said his administration was committed to infrastructure and rural development.

He commended the on-going construction of the major bridge on the road in Agbaebor Community.

The governor said other projects and road to be constructed in the area include Umuniko road leading to Enugu State and rebuilding of NkwoAgu Isu Market.

“I thank God for what He is doing in our dear state and we will continue to deliver to ensure good governance for the people. Good governance is about empowering the people and not self-benefits,’’ Umahi said.

Speaking earlier, Mr Ogbonnaya Igboke, Chairman, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi, commended the governor for his giant stride on rural development.

Igboke said the visit was to thank the governor for his massive infrastructure development in the state, especially for approving the siting of the Federal College of Education in their area.

Like this: Like Loading...