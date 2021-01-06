South Africa Fitness Service Market Outlook to 2023 by Market Structure, Revenue Streams, Membership Subscription Package, Provinces and Gender – ResearchAndMarkets.com

South Africa Fitness Service Market Outlook to 2023 provides a comprehensive analysis of fitness services market of South Africa. The report covers market overview, business cycle, ecosystem, emerging growth drivers and trends; issues and challenges; customer pain points and decision making parameters, competitive landscape of players in organized sector and government regulations. The report concludes with the market projection and analysis recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Market Definitions
2.2. Abbreviations
2.3. Market Sizing and Modeling
- Consolidated approach -Market Sizing
- Market Sizing – South Africa Fitness Service Market
- Variables (Dependent and Independent)
- Multifactor Based Sensitivity Model
- Regression Matrix
- Limitations
- Final Conclusion
3. Economy Analysis, 2013 – 2023E
3.1. Cause and Effect Relationship
4. South Africa Fitness Service Market Introduction and Evolution
4.1. South Africa Fitness Service Market Overview and Genesis
4.2. South Africa Fitness Service Market Supply Side Evolution
4.3. South Africa Fitness Service Market Demand Side Evolution
5. South Africa Fitness Service Market Ecosystem
6. South Africa Fitness Service Market Size (by Revenue, by Membership and by Number of Fitness Centers), 2013- 2018
- Total Addressable Market and Penetration Rate for South Africa Fitness Service Market, 2013-2018
7. South Africa Fitness Service Market Segmentation, 2018
7.1. By Major Revenue Streams (Gym Membership and Personal Training), 2018
7.1.1. Market Segmentation by Revenue Stream (Gym Membership Revenue and PT Revenue) By Market Structure (Organized and Unorganized), 2018
7.2. By Provinces (Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape, North West, Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Free State, Northern Cape), 2018
7.3. Rental Rates by Region, 2018
7.4. By Membership Subscription (1 month, 3 months, 6 months and 1 year), 2018
7.4.1. By Membership Subscription On the Basis of Market Structure (Organized and Unorganized), 2018
7.5. By Gender Composition (Male and Female), 2018
7.6. By Market Structure (Organized and Unorganized), 2018
7.6.1. On the Basis of Number of Centers, Number of Members and Revenue Generated, 2018
8. South Africa Fitness Service Market Growth Drivers and Trends
8.1. Trends and Recent Developments
- Outdoor Fitness Programme
- Body Weight and Strength Training Exercises
- Fitness Snacking
- Digital Fitness Training
- Group Training
- Workplace Fitness Promotion
- Wearable Technology
8.2. Growth Drivers
- Increase in Lifestyle Diseases
- Tie-Ups and Partnerships with Medical Aid Companies
- Government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyles
- Expanding Disposable Income
- Boost in Personal Trainer requirement
- Availability of Additional Facilities
- Growth in Organized Gym Chains
- Focus on Establishing Female-Specific Fitness Centers
- Investing In Building Customer Awareness And Trust
- Growing Trend Of Corporate Fitness Programs
- Change in Consumer Behavior Spurred by Change in Demographics
9. Issues and Challenges in South Africa Fitness Service Market
- Low Conversion Rates
- Member Retention
- Subsidized Membership Packages of the Top Major Players
- Scalability
- Lack of Availability of Trained and Experienced Personnel
- Expensive Maintenance
- Technological Advancements
- Stiff Competition from Unorganized Players
- High Cost of Establishment
- Low Focus on the Sub-Urban Areas
- High Cost of Marketing
10. South Africa Fitness Service Market Investment Model
- Introduction
- Assumptions Considered
- Fixed Investment
- Sources Of Finance
- Variable Cost
- Profitability
11. Regulatory Framework in South Africa Fitness Services Market
12. Customer Profiling-South Africa Fitness Service Market
12.1. Customer Decision Making Parameters, 2018
12.2. Pain Points Of Customers
13. Snapshot on Personal Training Market In South Africa
14. Snapshot on Yoga Market in South Africa, 2018
15. SWOT Analysis in the South Africa Fitness Service Market
16. Competitive Landscape in South Africa Fitness Service Market
16.1. Competition Scenario (Market Nature, Bargaining Power, Entry Barriers, Market Positioning and Competition Parameters), 2018
- Strengths and Weaknesses of Major Players (Virgin Active, Planet Fitness, Zone Fitness, Gym Company, Viva Fitness, Adventure Boot Camp For Women) in South Africa Fitness Service market
16.2. Market Share of Major Players (Virgin Active, Planet Fitness, Zone Fitness, Curves Fitness, Gym Company, Bodytec & Others), 2018
16.3. Comparison Matrix in South Africa Fitness Service Market, 2018
16.4. Company Profile Of Major Players In South Africa Fitness Service Market
16.4.1. Virgin Active
16.4.2. Planet Fitness
16.4.3. Zone Fitness
16.4.4. Gym Company
16.4.5. Curves Fitness
16.4.6. BODYTEC
16.4.7. Viva Gym
16.4.8. GO Health Club
16.4.9. Moove Motion Fitness
16.4.10. Dream Body Fitness
16.5. Other Company Profiles of Organized Fitness Market
16.5.1. Body Classique
16.5.2. Motion Fitness
16.5.3. Ignite Fitness
16.5.4. Family Fitness
16.5.5. BUC Personal Fitness Studio
16.5.6. Better Bodies Gym
16.5.7. SWEAT 1000
16.5.8. Roark Gym
16.5.9. F45 Training
16.5.10. Switch Playground
16.5.11. Cape CrossFit
16.5.12. Motley Crew CrossFit
16.5.13. Ritual Gym
16.5.14. Yoga South Africa
16.5.15. Living Yoga
16.5.16. DynamX Ladies Health Studio
16.5.17. Yoga Experience
16.5.18. Adventure Boot Camp for Women
16.5.19. Women in Fitness
16.5.20. ElectroFitness
16.5.21. Shapes For Women
16.6. Other Company Profiles of Unorganized Fitness Market
16.6.1. Bold
16.6.2. Srix Zone
16.6.3. Proactive Fitness Gym
16.6.4. Fast Fitness
16.6.5. BodyMind Fitness
16.6.6. Eden Fitness
17. Case Study- Virgin Active
18. South Africa Fitness Service Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018E- 2023E
- Total Expected Addressable Market and Penetration Rate
18.1. South Africa Fitness Service Future Market Segmentation By Market Structure (Organized and Unorganized) on the basis of Number of Fitness Centers, 2023E
18.2. South Africa Fitness Service Future Market Segmentation by Gender (Male and Female) on the Basis of Revenue, 2023E
19. Analyst Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iswiah
Contacts
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900