Steelworkers Humanity Fund Contributes $10,000 to Alleviate Growing Humanitarian Crisis in Ethiopia

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Steelworkers Humanity Fund is contributing $10,000 to help alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

Since November, a conflict has been raging between Ethiopian government forces and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), in the northern part of the country. A growing humanitarian crisis has emerged, affecting civilians – especially women and children – including close to 100,000 Eritrean refugees who fled their own country.

Due to livestock losses and a severe locust infestation, it is estimated that an additional 1.1 million people will be added to 600,000 people already depending on food assistance in the region. In order to prevent the crisis from worsening, the Steelworkers Humanity Fund will support OXFAM Ethiopia as it co-ordinates an international response to provide much-needed assistance.

“Early relief efforts are often key to prevent dire situations from deteriorating,” said Ken Neumann, Steelworkers Humanity Fund President and National Director of the United Steelworkers.

“In the case of Ethiopia’s Tigray region, it is my hope that our support will help alleviate this crisis and encourage other progressive organizations to do the same so the world does not face another humanitarian disaster,” Neumann said.

The Steelworkers Humanity Fund is a registered charitable organization that promotes respect for human rights and contributes to development projects and emergency aid in developing countries, as well as supporting Canadian communities in crisis. United Steelworkers members contribute to the fund through clauses negotiated into collective agreements. In some cases employers make matching contributions.

