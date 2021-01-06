Tunisian prime minister sacks interior minister

Tunis, Jan. 5, 2020 Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi on Tuesday relieved Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine of his duties, the country’s state news agency, TAP, reported.

The prime minister is taking charge of the interior ministry until a new minister is appointed, TAP said, citing a government statement.

The statement did not give reasons for the decision.

Charfeddine is seen as close to Tunisian President Kais Saied

Mechichi, an ex-interior minister, took office in September.

He had previously sacked the ministers of culture and environment from his government.

Tunisia, the birthplace of the 2010-11 Arab Spring revolts, has recently seen a string of social unrest.

