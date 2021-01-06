Zamfara state government revokes licences of 500 private schools

By Abubakar Ahmed

Gusau, Jan. 5, 2020 Zamfara State government says it has revoked the operational licences of more than 500 private schools over their inability to meet required operational guidelines.

Commissioner for Education in the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, told newsmen on Tuesday in Zamfara that said a task force that would ensure compliance with the closure order would soon be inaugurated.

He said the schools could operate if they met comprehensive guidelines recently developed by government.

“The guidelines will have to be followed and be met by any private school proprietor before the issuance of licence to operate,’’ he said.

He said Gov. Bello Matawalle met a poorly arranged setting on the operations of private schools where proprietors only needed to pay a start-up registration fee of N30,000 after which the state government lost powers to control such schools.

“At the moment, we have a draft bill which we will forward to the House of Assembly that will empower the Ministry of Education to have control over the way the private schools are set up and operated,’’ he said.

The commissioner said the ministry’s unit that oversees the operations of private schools had been upgraded into a department for efficiency.

