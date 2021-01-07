Adamawa state records 50 new COVID-19 infections

By Muhammad Adam

Yola, Jan. 7, 2021 Adamawa has recorded 50 new COVID-19 infections, an official has said.

Dr Bashir Ahmad, the chairman of the state COVID-19 Committee said this while speaking with newsmen in Yola on Thursday.

Ahmad, also the Secretary to the State Government, said that the 50 cases were confirmed out of the 856 samples sent to laboratories for testing.

He said that there were only nine COVID-19 patients on admission at the state isolation centre in Yola.

“According to the available records, as at Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, out of 856 samples taken in the state, only 50 were positive.

“And as at Wednesday, nine COVID-19 patients were on admission, and one person was confirmed dead from the disease,” Ahmad said.

He said that many of the suspected cases, excluding aged people, after being confirmed negative were discharged from isolation centres.

According to the Chairman, COVID-19 is real and deadly, but not as deadly as malaria.

“The number of COVID-19 related deaths is small when compared with that of malaria, because on daily basis malaria kills people far more than Coronavirus,” Ahmad said.

He said that the state only has one COVID-19 laboratory testing centre, located at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola.

Ahmad said that work was ongoing on the second test centre at the Specialists Hospital, Yola, adding that the facility would soon be completed as all necessary equipment were already on ground.

