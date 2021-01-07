Border: Joint patrol team seizes items worth N12.5bn

By Mustapha Sumaila

Abuja, Jan. 7, 2021 Operation Swift Response (OSR), now Nigeria’s Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT), has made seizures of various items worth ₦12.5 billion as of Jan. 5.

The Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mr Joseph Attah, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

Attah said that the items seized were; 159,506.7-(50kg) bags of parboiled foreign rice, 10,447 bags of NPK fertilizer used for making explosives, 1,974 vehicles and 895 motorcycles.

He added that 18,690 Jerrycans of vegetable oil, among other items were also confiscated.

“In a renewed effort to combat smuggling, irregular migration and other transnational organised crimes along the nation’s border coupled with the gradual reopening of the borders, Operation SWIFT RESPONSE (OSR) has been transformed into Nigeria’s Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT).

“It is now part of a Tripartite Operation, comprising Benin, Niger and Nigeria.

“With the reopening of the borders for commercial activities, items such as parboiled rice, frozen chicken, illicit drugs, among others remain prohibited.

Attah who is also the spokesperson of the joint team, quoted the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. -Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) as applauding the unflinching commitment of the security operatives to the national assignment.

He said the NSA urged operatives not to rest on their oars, adding that the joint patrols would be adequately administered.

He charged the operatives to display a high level of professionalism during the operation with their neighbouring counterparts.

According to him, Nigeria has a widely acclaimed track record of security operations not just at the ECOWAS level, but the world at large.

Naija247news reports that Operation Swift Response (OSR) was inaugurated in August 2019 and being coordinated by the Office of the NSA.

