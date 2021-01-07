Counter-insurgency operation changing in favour of military – DHQ

By Johnson Eyiangho

Abuja, Jan. 7, 2021 The Defence Headquaters (DHQ) says the counter-insurgency operations in the north eastern part of the country is rapidly changing in favour of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations John Enenche announced this while giving update on military operations to checkmate criminality across the country in the last one week.

Enenche explained that an indication of this was that the military currently record less direct encounters with terrorists operating in the zone.

“If you look at the briefings I have been giving for the past two or three weeks, you will discover that direct encounters between us (troops) and the terrorists is on the low side.

“I will tell you what that signifies; It means that the game is changing rapidly in favour of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and Nigerians at large,” the coordinator said.

Enenche explained that the military was able to change the game through combination of factors, including surveillance and action, among others.

“We keep increasing the tempo and changing our style (strategy) of operations. Whatever we did before it is never good for the now.

“And whatever we are going to do tomorrow, we are on the table planning constantly and that has been what is responsible.

“Most importantly, the surveillance that we maintain through the air Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) is at the peak in the North East,’’ Enenche said.

He added that while that was going on, the land forces had been aggressive in patrols taking on the insurgents.

In the north western part of the country, he said that troops were now at the stage of dominating the area.

“Information keeps coming in; that is the interesting thing about the North West. They (residents) will tell us the idea (give the information) and when you go there, you find see them — the bandits.

“They — the bandits, are being decimated,’’ he said

Giving update on operation in the South-South during the period under review, Enenche said that troops seized a wooden boat laden with stolen 200,000 litres crude oil and handed them to appropriate agency.

He also said that the troops demobilised an illegal refining site with nine storage tanks and four ovens containing 150, 000 litres at Olaipase Creek in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta.

He added that another illegal refinery site with 15 storage tanks and eight ovens laden substance suspected to be illegally refined 250, 000 litres of AGO (diesel) was located and demobilised in the same community.

In the North Central, he said three suspected gun runners were arrested in Kafancha Local Government Area of Kaduna State and handed over the Department of State Services (DSS).

The coordinator also said that a suspected member of a notorious kidnap gang was arrested at clinic at Ungwa Carpenter village in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He said that the suspect was picked up while he was receiving treatment for gunshot wounds sustained during a recent kidnap operation foiled by troops.

He explained that his arrested was followed by the arrest of another wanted kidnap kingpin at Fobur village in Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau.

Enenche added that during the period in the North-Central, another three suspects were arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a Fulani herder at Matyeu village of Zonzon district in Zangon-Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“Two other suspects, including the prime suspect, were arrested in connection with the murder on Jan. 4,” he said.

