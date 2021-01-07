COVID-19: SON, Adamawa chapter, advises manufacturers of sanitisers on right chemicals

by ibrahim.kadu

Yola, Jan. 7, 2021 Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Adamawa chapter, has advised manufacturers of hand sanitisers

to always use the right chemicals for their production in the fight against second wave of COVID-19.

The Adamawa Coordinator of the organisation, Mr Sunday Galadima, gave the advice in an interview with newsmen on Thursday in Yola.

He said that failure to use the right chemicals may lead to harming people in different ways.

He said “manufacturers of hand sanitisers should not take the advantage of the second wave of COVID-19 to produce sub-standard products for the public, thinking

that it is safe.

“We will not relent in our efforts toward inspecting products and the way manufacturers produce them to ensure the guidelines are being followed.

“Anyone caught violating the rules and regulations will be sanctioned.”

Galadima also urged end users to always patronise standard products and follow the COVID-19 protocols to protect themselves.

He also advised the manufacturers to provide sanitisers, water and soap for any person entering their premises to wash hands before entering, including their staff.

Like this: Like Loading...