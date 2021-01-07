Don tasks women on effective home management

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

Ilorin, Jan. 7, 2021 Dr Rasheedat Aliyu, Senior Lecturer in the Department of English, University of Ilorin, has urged women to cultivate the habit of managing their homes effectively.

Aliyu made call on Thursday while reviewing a book titled: “Home Manager” written by an Ilorin-based broadcaster, Mrs Hauwa Tajudeen.

“Women are home managers, their roles are crucial in home building, they should be cognizant of their roles in the development and success of the family,” she said.

Aliyu who described the family as an important segment of a nation, noted that the family should be nurtured and preserved for the betterment of its members.

She said it was an integral part of the African culture for the home to be projected and protected for the preservation of humanity.

The lecturer urged Nigerian women to aspire towards gaining more knowledge about their roles within the African culture.

“The more educated and informed women are concerning their duties in our culture, the more effective they become in playing such roles.

“We need some level of attitudinal change and re-orientation among women, this change will empower them to perform their traditional duties as home managers,” she said.

She described the book, “Home Manager” as a document and an archive of a sadly passing culture, saying, “it is also a compilation of the worth that a society places on the home”

Earlier in her welcoming address, the author, Tajudeen, explained that it was very important for women to know their worth and roles in the home and nation at large.

She said that women would discharge their domestic and social responsibilities duties effectively if they appreciated their strategic place in the family.

Like this: Like Loading...