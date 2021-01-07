Economy: Expert urges FG to prioritise electricity, health, education

By Simon Akoje and Augusta Uchediunor

Lagos, Jan. 7, 2021 As a way to reflate the nation’s economy, an Economic Expert, Mr Moses Igbrude, has urged the Federal Government to prioritise fixing electricity and health care in the 2021 budget .

Igbrude, Chief Executive Officer of Ogu Investment, told newsmen in Lagos on Thursday that focusing more on the electricity sector would boost productivity and grow the economy out of recession.

“ The government should improve the transmission section of the electricity gamut because it is about the weakest link in our power value chain.

“ The Siemens power deal should be sustained in order to scale up our power generation and accelerate the industrialisation of our economy,” he said.

Also, he said that the Federal Government should expedite the 2021 budget’s allocation to the health care sector in order to contain the COVID-19 health pandemic.

“We expect the funds to enhance the capacity of the federal health institutions to tackle the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

“ It is important as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has surged and it is a threat to a healthy work force in the implementation of government policies,” he said.

He noted the education sector should also get extra consideration in the implementation of the 2021 budget because it is the nation’s best resource.

Naija247news reports that President Muhammadu Buhari signed the 2021 Appropriation Bill of N13,588,027,886,175 into law on Dec. 31, 2020.

The president’s action followed the earlier passing of the bill by the National Assembly on Dec. 21, 2020 during an emergency session convened for the purpose of passing the budget.

The signing of the budget is also in line with the president’s promise to return the nation to the January to December Budget circle.

