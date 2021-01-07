FCTA cautions area councils against unauthorised land approval

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Abuja, Jan. 7, 2020 The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has cautioned all the area councils against giving approval for land in any part of the territory without the approval of the FCT Minister, Mallam Mohammed Bello.

Director of Development Control Department, Mukhtar Galadima, gave the warning on Thursday in Abuja against the background of a recent demolition of some poultry farms in Kubwa.

Galadima noted that all approvals for land allocations in the territory must be endorsed by the FCT minister.

He frowned that some people usually go behind the scene to use the name of area councils to grant or backdate land approvals to unsuspecting residents.

The director stated that such approval was totally illegal, giving assurance that the department would address the challenge, as part of its plans for 2021.

He explained that some poultry farms in Kubwa were demolished by the department, because they were operating on a site designated as Kubwa District Centre.

He said that the centre was meant to accommodate facilities such as stadium, shopping complex, markets and others facilities.

The director disclosed that the department was planning to organise a joint parley with the chairmen of all the six area councils in the FCT.

He said that this was to enable it tackle the challenge and address the public on the roles and responsibilities of the department to avoid illegalities.

Galadima said that based on new FCT Parking Policy, the act of creating event centres in parks and gardens was totally unacceptable

He said that the department had stopped issuing approvals to event centres in parks and gardens.

He explained further that the department also carried a demolition

exercise on illegal structures at Tee and Cee Park in Area III, on Wednesday due to non-compliance with development plan in the area.

“There are illegal structures built within the stream corridor, open spaces and green area, at the park, which was discovered in the course of our monitoring exercise in parts of the city.

“And, after serving them relevant notices, we removed the illegal structures,” Galadima stated.

