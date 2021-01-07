FG jobs: Borno establishes Career Guidance, Counselling Commission

By Yakubu Uba

Maiduguri, Jan. 7, 2021 Borno Government has established a Career Guidance and Counselling Commission to protect the rights of eligible citizens to secure job opportunities allocated by the Federal Government through quota system.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Usman Jidda and made available to newsmen in Maiduguri on Thursday.

The statement said that the commission would guide and protect the rights of eligible citizens of the State to fill employment slots allocated by the Federal Government through quota sharing.

The commission would also among others be liaising with federal institutions to identify, secure and protect job opportunities for citizens of the State.

The statement said that Gov. Babagana Zulum had approved the appointment of Alhaji Abba Lawan as Chairman of the commission, while Mr Baba Mala would serve as Secretary.

Other members of the commission include: Hauwa Mai-Musa, Shettima Maina, Abba Abbari and Ali Baba-Shehu.

