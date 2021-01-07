Marseille offer stadium for COVID-19 vaccinations

Marseille (France), Jan. 6, 2021 Olympique de Marseille have offered to make their Stade Velodrome ground available to French health authorities for COVID-19 vaccinations.

“The club is offering to provide the Regional Health Authority with facilities within the Orange Velodrome to facilitate the organisation of the vaccination campaign,” the Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday in a statement.

France accelerated vaccinations of medical staff in hospitals on Monday after a slow start to inoculations in one of the most vaccine-sceptical countries in the world.

Health officials delivered just 516 COVID-19 shots during the first week of a campaign that focused on nursing home residents.

