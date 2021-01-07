McConnell says Senate ‘will not be intimidated’ as Congress resumes

Washington, Jan. 7, 2021 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said that the U.S. Senate “will not be intimidated” as Congress resumed hours after masses of angry pro-Trump protesters stormed the Capitol and forced a halt in the process.

“The United States Senate will not be intimidated, we will not be kept out of this chamber by thugs, mobs or threats,” McConnell said from the Senate floor.

The majority leader said the Senate would “discharge our duty under the Constitution and for our nation, and we are going to do that tonight.”

McConnell went to say that those who attempted to obstruct the Congress “failed.”

“We will certify the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Criminal behaviour will never dominate the United States Congress,” McConnell said.

Like this: Like Loading...