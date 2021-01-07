NIN: Nasarawa residents appeal for more Registration Centres

By Awayi Kuje

Keffi (Nasarawa State), Jan.7, 2021 Residents of Nasarawa State have appealed to the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to establish more registration centres in the state.

According to them it would pave way for easy accessibility to register for National Identification Number (NIN) and to avoid contracting COVID-19.

Some of the residents who spoke to newsmen in Keffi and Akwanga Local Government Areas of the state, said that the establishment of more registration centres would reduce long queues.

Mr Bulus John, a resident of Keffi lauded the Federal Government for insisting that Nigerians must enroll and link their NIN to their Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards as part of efforts to curb insecurity in the country.

“However, I want to appeal to the Federal Government through NIMC to establish more registration centres across Nasarawa State to reduce the hardship being faced by residents trying to enrol to obtain their NIN.

Similarly, Hajiya Zainab Dogara, another resident recounted the difficulty she experienced trying to register.

According to her, some residents report to the Keffi centre to queue up as early as 3 a.m. and might not be able to get registered throughout the day.

“If the authorities will increase the number of registration centres, it would go a long way to reduce the hardship and enable Nigerians to meet the deadline given for the disconnection of SIM cards,” Dogara said.

The situation is the same in Akwanga as Mrs Sarah Thomas, a resident, expressed worry over the long queue of prospective enrollees.

“This is my third time of coming to this centre for registration in order to get my NIN, to no avail,” she said.

Another resident of Akwanga, Mr Attah Moses, said that given the crowd of prospective enrollees in the area, it would take NIMC more than three months to capture everyone if more registration centres were not created.

“I am appealing to NIMC to establish more registration centres in the state, at least two each in local governent areas with large population in order to reduce overcrowding and to enable residents have easy access to register for their NIN.

“Establishment of more registration centres would also help in checking the spread of COVID-19 through physical distancing,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, State Coordinator of NIMC, Abubakar Mohammed, said that there are currently 13 registration centres in Nasarawa, with centres in all local government headquarters except Keana and Nassarawa-Eggon LGAs.

Mohammed said that there also registration centres at the Federal University, Lafia, and the State University in Keffi.

He added that the commission registers about 2,000 persons in the state daily.

Like this: Like Loading...