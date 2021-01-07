PDP supporters defect to APC in Zamfara state

By Ishaq Zaki

Kaura-Namoda (Zamfara), Jan. 6, 2021 A group of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters in Kungurki Ward in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara has defected to All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group announced its defection at a ceremony on Wednesday in Sabongarin Kaura in Kaura-Namoda.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Malam Bala Ayuba said that the former PDP members under three different groups decided to leave the party for APC.

“We decided to defect to APC because we are not satisfied with the current PDP leadership in the state.

“We have not recorded achievements for almost over a year of the PDP led government in the state.

“The current PDP leadership has not perform well especially in the area of addressing security challenges in the state, ” Ayuba said.

Also speaking, Malama Balkisu Abdullahi, the former PDP ward women leader said that they decided to join APC because of neglect by PDP.

“The PDP led government in the state has forgotten us, we have not recorded any progress under its leadership.

“We have been supporting PDP for over 16 years, unfortunately the party forgot us when it came to power.

“On behalf of the entire PDP women in Kungurki ward, l announce our defection to APC,” Abdullahi said.

Receiving the defectors, Alhaji Umaru Isiyaka, APC Kaura-Namoda LGA Chairman, commended the defectors for joining APC.

“We are happy with this development, indicated that thousands of PDP members from Kungurki ward are joining our great party today, ” Isiyaku said.

He called on all APC members in the state to remain united and peaceful for development of the state.

He commended the state APC caretaker Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Liman and the state party leader, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari for living up to expectations.

