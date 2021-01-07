PTAD pays 603 ex-workers of ALSCON

By Nana Musa

Abuja, Jan. 6, 2021 The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has paid 603 former workers of Aluminum Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON) the remaining 85 per cent of their entitlement.

Mr Gbenga Ajayi, Head, Corporate Communications, ALSCON, announced the payment in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ajayi said that following the successful documentation, verification and validation of the former workers of ALSCON by PTAD, 603 former workers of the company were paid in December 2020.

He said that payments were made in 13 batches to the beneficiaries, while payment to the Next-of-Kin of deceased ex-workers would be made soon.

The Executive Secretary of PTAD, Dr Chioma Ejikeme, has at different fora re-assured pensioners that the directorate would continue with the payment of the inherited liabilities to support pensioners’ well-being.

