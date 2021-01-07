Rangers’ team manager hails LMC for live coverage of matches

Enugu, Jan. 6, 2021 Amobi Ezeaku, Team Manager, Rangers International FC of Enugu, has hailed the League Management Company (LMC) for airing matches live to spectators in the country.

Speaking to Naija247news in Enugu, on Wednesday, Ezeaku said that the league had really improved in many ways in spite of being only two weeks old since it resumed.

He also applauded the LMC for a better organisation of the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season in the country.

”With the foundation on the ground, the new season will be better than the previous ones as the league had started with the matches been aired on NPFL television, NTA and others.

”We have also seen improvements in the area of officiating, as most of the match centres have FIFA-licensed referees. Even the games played so far, showed that must clubs are prepared and their talents abound in the new season”, Ezeaku said.

Similarly, he lauded the LMC for the upgrading of facilities at various stadia and licensing of players, adding that he had predicted the country would have a wonderful NPFL new season with the latest improvements.

Ezeaku also noted that the Nigeria Football Federation and LMC were doing everything within their power to ensure that players were protected by instituting weekly COVID-19 tests.

”Having the test every week before a match is a painful one so we pray it comes to an end with the end of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.’’

The Team Manager, however, lamented the absence of spectators in stadiums, describing them as the foundation of every football club.

”I know that other clubs missed their supporters as we do, so we cannot wait for COVID-19 to end so that we will have our supporters back.

”Once the fans come back, the economy will grow and the game will have more glamour as the players will be highly motivated with other things that make football wonderful,” Ezeaku said.

Like this: Like Loading...