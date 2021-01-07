Traditional Ruler urges FG, states to prioritise education

By Idris Olukoya

Epe (Lagos State), Jan. 7, 2021 His Royal Majesty Oba (Bldr) Ganiyu Aderibigbe, Jamade 1, the Paramount Ruler of Odo-Ayandelu, in Epe, Lagos state has urged the federal and state governments to give priority to the education sector.

Aderibigbe made the appeal in an interview with newsmen in Epe, on Thursday.

He said that the sector needed urgent ggovernment attention to save it from its current deterioration.

“The value of education in the country is declining day by day and it is not encouraging.

“Government should as a matter of urgency look into the sector and address the challenges confronting the industry,” he said.

The Oba urged the various governments to increase their budget for the education sector as a major step to boost it.

“The fund disbursed to the sector needs to be monitored and ensure it is used for the purpose it is meant for.

“Enforcement and adequate monitoring should be the governments’ watchword in ensuring quality education in the country,” he said.

Aderibigbe said that for any nation to develop, the number of elites must be higher than the illiterates thus the need for mass and qualitative education.

The paramount rulers said that he would do all within his capacity to support the progress of education sector in Epe Division and beyond.

“I have done numerous things to promote the educational sector in my community and I will continue to do so,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...