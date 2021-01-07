Yobe’s Gov. Mala-Buni orders SEMA to support victims of Wednesday’s terrorist attack

By Nabilu Balarabe

Damaturu, Jan. 7, 2021 Yobe’s Gov. Mai Mala-Buni on Thursday directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to provide emergency support for victims of Wednesday’s suspected Boko Haram attack on Geidam, a town in the state.

He equally directed the Agency to take stock of the destructions caused by the terrorists.

The terrorists stormed Geidam with heavy arms on Wednesday and shot firearms sporadically, destroying buildings and looting property.

His Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, said in a statement issued in Yobe that the governor commiserated with the people of Geidam and described the attack as most unfortunate.

“The attack came at a time when there is general improvement in peace and security across the state.

“The general improvement in security and support provided by government has given our people the opportunity to gradually resettle and reclaim their means of livelihood,’’ he stated.

He added that Wednesday’s attack would not deter the state government in its efforts to rebuild, reconstruct and rehabilitate communities destroyed by insurgency.

Mala-Buni commended the people of the state for their resilience and determination to rebuild their lives and to move forward.

“The government and people of Yobe will continue to partner with security agencies for the full return of peace and security across the state,’’ he assured.

Meanwhile, SEMA officials have arrived at Geidam and begun taking stock of the destructions on private and public properties destroyed in the attack.

SEMA Executive Secretary, Dr Mohammed Goje, who spoke with newsmen , confirmed that the Agency had started taking stock of damages caused by the attack.

“In line with the directives of the governor, l am leading the team to Geidam to assess the situation and ascertain areas in need of immediate intervention to provide succour to the people,’’ Goje said.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Yobe, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, told NAN that normalcy had returned to the town.

He said the remains of two suspected terrorists were found in a Boko-Haram vehicle burnt during the attack.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that immediately the terrorists arrived, they engaged soldiers and Mobile Police operatives in a shootout; it was in the process that, we believe, their Hilux caught fire.

“The terrorists were able to torch a house and three shops; carted away drugs from the General Hospital and a Hilux vehicle owned by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps,’’ he said.

Abdulkarim said investigation was on-going to ascertain the total damage recorded during the attack.

Like this: Like Loading...