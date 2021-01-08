2020: Accord Party rates Sanwo-Olu high

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Lagos, Jan. 8, 2021 The Accord Party has rated Lagos State Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu high in performance in 2020.

The party’s Acting State Publicity Secretary, Mr Dele Oladeji, made the assessment on Wednesday in an interview with newsmen in Lagos.

He, however, urged the governor to do more to reduce poverty and hardship in the state in 2021.

“He (Sanwo-Olu) showed a commendable capacity to rise up to call-of-duty, from his timely responses to the Abule-Egba pipeline explosion, COVID-19 Pandemic and the EndSARS protest.

“These are commendable.

“However, a lot needs to be done to pull Lagosians out of stack poverty and hardship through practicable economic policies that will grow micro economy, ease transportation and create jobs,” Oladeji said.

The spokesman said that the state government must go the extra mile in 2021 in infrastructure renewal and economic prosperity for Lagos residents.

“Gov. Sanwo-Olu also needs to introduce trade and tax incentives to bolster dwindling micro trades as well as ease bureaucratic chokes on small and medium enterprises,” he said.

Oladeji added that there was the need for more people-centred policies in 2021.

