China’s monetary policy to prioritise stability in 2021

Beijing, Jan. 8, 2021 China will prioritise stability in its monetary policy in 2021, Yi Gang, Governor of the People’s Bank of China has said.

Yi, in an interview with Xinhua on Friday, said China would use a comprehensive range of monetary policy tools to maintain liquidity at a reasonable level.

“China will ensure that the growth of broad money supply and social financing basically matches nominal economic growth.

“The country will provide more financial support to small and micro-sized businesses, technological innovation and green development.’’

When asked about the exit from the extraordinary measures adopted last year to revive the economy, Yi said China did not adopt zero or negative interest rates, nor did it implement quantitative easing.

As one of the few major economies that implemented normal monetary policies, he added that China stayed away from using a deluge of stimulus policies.

“Therefore, the exit from extraordinary measures will have a small impact on the country’s economy this year,’’ Yi said.

Like this: Like Loading...