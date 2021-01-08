Coach of Kwara Falcons Basketball Club, Onishola, is dead

By Olayinka Owolewa

Ilorin, Jan. 7, 2021 Coach Steve Onishola, the Technical Director of Kwara Falcons Basketball Club of Ilorin, is dead.

The State Chairman of the association, Dr Joseph Adeyemo, confirmed the death in Ilorin on Thursday.

It was learnt that Onishola died barely 24 hours after his younger sister, Folake Aremu, a Nollywood actress, popularly called Orisabunmi, died at 60.

The late basketball coach was said to have passed on at 71 on Thursday in Illorin, following a brief illness.

The deceased was the Manager of Falcons on different occasions before he was appointed the club’s technical director.

He was part of the Falcons’ team that secured promotion for the club to the elite division in 2013.

He was also a member of the Silver-winning team at the 2018 edition of the Kwese Premier League.

Onishola was also among the first set to coach the club, which was founded between the late 1970s and 1980s.

He was a member of the Board of Kwara Basketball Association before his death.

“We are very sad by this unfortunate incident. In fact, we can’t find the right word to describe this moment.

“Coach Onishola was the symbol of basketball in Kwara, he was one of the most brilliant coaches of the game in Nigeria.

“The entire basketball family extends its deepest condolences to the deceased’s family and loved ones,” Adeyemo said.

