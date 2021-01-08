Ecobank Nigeria Begins Radio Show for SMEs

radio show to provide small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the country with the necessary resources to thrive has been launched by Ecobank Nigeria.

The programme is called the Ecobank Business Hour and it is syndicated across 10 radio stations in the country, including Inspiration 92.3FM, Lagos; RayPower 106.5FM, Kano; Odenigbo 99.1FM, Obosi; Liberty 91.7FM, Kaduna; PH Family Love 97.7FM, Port Harcourt, amongst others.

A statement from the lender disclosed that some of the topics and issues lined up for the broadcast include; starting a new business, structuring your business and business planning, company registration, funding your business, creating markets for your products, taxes and taxation, digital payments and collections, how to obtain SONCAP and NAFDAC registration for all products and many other relevant topics.

It was disclosed further that the show, which will give tips on how to access Ecobank’s bouquet of offerings for SMEs, will air for an initial period of 13 weeks.

The Ecobank Business Hour, which has already commenced, is produced by Royal Roots, one of Nigeria’s leading production companies.

It is anchored by the duo of Greg Odutayo, a presenter, producer and director with over 28 years of professional experience and Helen Ese Emore, an international facilitator, seasoned MSME project development and business coach.

Speaking on the initiative, the Head of SME at Ecobank Nigeria, Mr Emeka Agada, explained that the show is one of the several initiatives the bank is deploying to empower its SME customers with the right resources to thrive.

According to him, the rich content will help entrepreneurs and business managers to upskill and reskill for growth in the new digital landscape.

“This further underscores our unwavering commitment to supporting and sustaining the development of SMEs in all sectors of the economy. The radio programme promises to be an impactful series.

“I encourage all small business operators including their customers, friends and family members to set aside time to listen to the programme and get tips on how to grow their businesses,” he said.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of Royal Roots, Mr Greg Odutayo, said the programme will enable aspiring entrepreneurs to understand how to set up and manage successful businesses, commending Ecobank for supporting a programme of this nature, capable of generating positive activities in the SME space.

Like this: Like Loading...