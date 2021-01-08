Egypt may start clinical trials of Russian vaccine Sputnik V soon – Reports

Moscow, Jan. 7, 2021 Egyptian health minister’s assistant Mohamed Hassani on Thursday said that Egypt would soon start the clinical trials of the Russian Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine Sputnik V, the Akhbar el-Yom newspaper reported on Thursday.

On Jan. 3, Egypt has officially licensed the Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm for emergency use.

“(The manufacturer) of the Russian vaccine Sputnik has submitted the clinical trials dossier to the health ministry, and, as expected, it will soon start clinical trials in Egypt,” Hassani said as quoted by the news outlet.

In August, Russia became the first country to register a COVID-19 vaccine, which was named Sputnik V.

The clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya research institute, have demonstrated that its efficacy rate is over 90 per cent.

