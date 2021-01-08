Ekiti Commissioner calls for more dedication from Youth and Sports Development ministry’s workers

By Idowu Gabriel

Ado-Ekiti, Jan. 7, 2021 The Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development in Ekiti, Michael Awopetu, says there is the need for more dedication by his ministry’s staff this year.

Awopetu said on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti that this was imperative as more sports and youth activities would be promoted in the state in 2021.

The commissioner, while addressing the ministry’s staff on Grade Level 13 and above, urged them to rededicate themselves to their duties so as to meet the set targets.

“There is the need for diligence and hard work as well as making punctuality your watchword.

“You should also eschew rumour-peddling and put God first in all your undertakings.”

Awopetu commended the workers for their continued support for the present administration, calling for more cooperation in the new year to boost sports and youths development in the state.

He also charged them to adhere to government’s laid-down protocols regarding COVID-19 so as to curb the spread of the disease in the state.

In his response, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Ayodele Ibikunle, pledged on behalf of members of staff to be more proficient and dedicated to duties.

