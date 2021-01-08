Foundation supports 300 pupils with N4m palliatives in Anambra

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

Awka, Jan. 8, 2021 Eze Ohamadike Foundation, an NGO, has donated palliatives worth more than N4 million to 300 pupils drawn from a dozen primary schools in Igboukwu, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra.

Newsmen reports that the items included 300 bags of 10 kg rice, 300 school bags, dictionaries, mathematical sets and exercise books.

Naija247news reports that 28 teachers of the pupils also received N5000 stipend from the foundation.

Presenting the items to the beneficiaries in Igboukwu on Friday, Chairman of the Foundation, Chief Chuks Okoye, said that the gesture was purely an act of charity which had nothing to do with politics.

Okoye, who is also Chairman, Board of Trustees of Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa (NICASA), said that the donation was aimed at emulating his father’s principle and legacy of reaching out to the masses.

The NGO chairman promised to expand the scope of the annual gesture and extend it to other parts of the council area and the state as a whole.

One of the beneficiaries from Ogwugwuagu Primary School, Francis Anozie, who spoke on behalf of the pupils, thanked the NGO for the donation in the spirit of the season and promised to make the donor proud by achieving academic excellence.

Naija247news reports that some of the dignitaries in attendance at the ceremony also supported the foundation with cash donations to encourage the NGO.

Like this: Like Loading...