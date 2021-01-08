ICT expert canvasses CCTV in strategic places to fight crime

By Toba Ajayi

Ilorin, Jan. 7, 2021 An Ilorin-based ICT expert, Mr Olusegun Dominic, has said that there was an urgent need to install Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) in some strategic places in the country to help tackle crime.

Dominic told journalists on Thursday, in Ilorin, that technology should be leveraged to curb the ever increasing crime rate

“It is time for government, at all levels, to invest in CCTV to help capture crime scenes. Most evil practices are being perpetrated and repeated at the same spot on weekly or monthly basis.

“There is no need to mind the cost. There is the need to switch to technology to arrest criminals. Let us have CCTV in schools, Streets, churches, mosques, market places, malls and some flash and key areas where robberies are being carried out.

“We need to emulate the European and other advanced nations on the use of CCTV in strategic places. It really helps,” Dominic, who is the CEO, Dominic Tech, Fate, Ilorin said.

He also advised the privileged in the society not to rely only on men with guns to protect them, but should also adopt the use of CCTV.

