Immunisation: Kwara State Govt. trains health workers on micro planning

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

Ilorin, Jan. 7, 2020 The Kwara Government on Thursday in Ilorin commenced Micro Planning Training for health

workers on immunisation for the 16 local government areas of the state.

A microplan is an integrated set of components (instructions for technologies, equipment lists, teaching aids, evaluation instruments, among others)

prepared nationally to support a particular health care subsystem.

Dr Michael Oguntoye, the Programme Manager, State Emergency Routine Immunisation Coordination Centre, said the training was aimed

at showcasing the importance of immunisation programme and how to reach every community in the state.

Oguntoye stated that the training would afford knowledge of specific strategies to reach every community with immunisation services and to

determine required resources to achieve desired vaccination coverage.

According to him, each health officer is meant to collate number of health facilities in a catchment area, the target population and situation

analysis of routine immunisation services.

He explained that “micro planning is one of the tools that health workers use to ensure that immunisation services reached every community.

“This will identify priority communities, address barriers and develop work plans with solutions.”

Alhaja Sarat Yunus, the State Immunisation Officer, stressed the need for constant training to educate health workers on best practices.

She said personnel strength, vaccines, storage, transportation, status of facilities, and identification of new settlements and outreach sites

should all be accessed for proper and effective reporting.

Like this: Like Loading...