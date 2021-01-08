Industrialist promises to continue partnering Anambra Govt. on job creation

By Joy Mbachi

Awka, Jan. 8, 2021 An industrialist, Chief Joseph Ezeokafor, on Friday promised to continue to partner with Anambra Government on job creation to bridge the unemployment gap in the state.

Ezeokafor, Chairman, JEZCO Group of Companies, made the promise in an interview with newsmen in Awka.

According to him, he is continuing with the job creation partnership with Anambra Government through opening JEZCO branches in parts of the state.

“I am heeding the call of `Think Home Philosophy’ of Gov. Willie Obiano to join hands with his government to fast track the ongoing developments in the state.

“Job creation remains the only viable tool to rid a society of criminality and I am willing to give my quota to raise Anambra to an enviable level,” he said.

Ezeokafor said that wealth creation would engage employable youths, otherwise unemployed now, to be useful and have focus in life for a better future.

“No matter the salary scale of any employed person, he will always make preferences based on his income.

“With careful plans and savings, employed persons could save to orgainse for a macro venture,” he said, adding that idleness is not a virtue.

Ezeoakfor said that an Ultra-Modern Gas Station of JEZCO was recently inaugurated at Amawbia, Awka South Local Government.

“We intend to achieve breakthrough in area of wealth creation in the 21 local governments through the opening of more JEZCO branches.

“Youths in the rural areas need to be viable economically to be able to care for their families. They do not need to travel to mega cities for them to put food on their tables.

“JEZCO will create jobs for youths,” he said.

Ezeokafor said the company’s products included JEZCO Rosy Super Plus, JEZCO Rosy Ultimate Motor Oil and JEZCO Hydraulic Oil among others.

He said the development of the state should not be left to the government alone, noting that it was always a better deal to have combined efforts.

Ezeokafor appealed to the government to create an enabling business environment to encourage other industrialists to think home.

