Investment coy to unveil revamped Kwara Express soon–Management

By Usman Aliyu

Ilorin, Jan 7, 2021 The Management of Harmony Holdings Ltd, due to run the 45-year-old Harmony Transport Service Limited, popularly known as Kwara Express, says it would be unveiling a successor company soon, after the old one was shut down due to fraud.

Mr Abdullahi Abdulmajeed, the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the company, on Thursday, in Ilorin, told newsmen that operations of Kwara Express were shut down since October 2020, over alleged crisis between the management and the workers’ union.

He said that although the company had failed to make much headway in the past, it was now poised to return to profitability given the commitment to reposition it to sustainable heights.

The GMD said already a Business Report and Review Committee set up by government to investigate the activities of the company had made far reaching recommendations on the way forward.

“We are hopeful that a new Kwara Express will be unveiled soon; We are hopeful that we will get our approval any moment from now and that approval is expected to see to the opening of Kwara Express in a new way.

“Vehicles will be refurbished; arrangements are underway to get new vehicles, cash management system would become cashless, while Fuel procurement system will become cashless through coupon and maintenance system will be more effective.

“We will have a better cost-to-revenue system and we can make that organisation serve Kwarans more efficiently and profitably, such that whatever the amount of money invested in it will be recouped with profit”, he said.

He observed that the systemic fraud by staff of Kwara Express made it impossible to run the business profitably, right from inception as a public corporation, before it was acquired by Harmony Holdings Ltd, which is the Investment Management Company of the Kwara state government.

